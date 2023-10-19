Top track

Pantocrator - Teléfono de Aludidos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Semana Cero : Pantocrator

Loco Club
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pantocrator - Teléfono de Aludidos
Got a code?

About

Pantocrator ya en valencia

Todas las edades

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con la colaboración de Vibra Mahou

Lineup

Pantocrator

Venue

Loco Club

Carrer de l'Erudit Orellana, 12, 46008 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.