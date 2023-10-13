Top track

SYNTHICIDE presents Taraneh, Carrellee

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SYNTHICIDE presents a night of tough and tender dance music with Taraneh and Carrellee live + DJ sets by Boy George Michael.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Carrellee, Taraneh

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

