Top track

Overmono - So U Kno

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Manchester

Depot Mayfield
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJManchester
£32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Overmono - So U Kno
Got a code?

About

Boiler Room come to The Warehouse Project for their biggest Manchester show to date. Streaming live from Depot Mayfield with Overmono, DJ EZ, VTSS & more.

Last entry: 9.30pm

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room & The Warehouse Project.

Lineup

12
Overmono, Moodymann, VTSS and 12 more

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.