Top track

I Want You (Forever) - Josh Butler Remix - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Factory 93 presents Carl Cox Hybrid Set 2023

1756 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sat, 21 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $86.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Want You (Forever) - Josh Butler Remix - Radio Edit
Got a code?

Event information

The king Carl Cox returns to Naud St. on Saturday 10/21. Join him outdoors in Downtown LA for a special Hybrid Set alongside a stacked roster of support:

  • Carl Cox
  • ANNA B2B Sama’ Abdulhadi
  • Avision B2B Brennen Grey
  • Gerard Not Gerald

This is a 21+ e Read more

Presented by Factory 93.

Lineup

Carl Cox

Venue

1756 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

1756 Naud Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.