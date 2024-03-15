Top track

I'm Alright In The World

BC Camplight

The Crescent
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About BC Camplight

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight uses his one-man-band craftsmanship to make confessional lo-fi indie rock. Born in New Jersey and based in Manchester, his songs offer a candid reflection on his mental health and addiction struggles Read more

Event information

Is there a curse that says Brian ‘BC Camplight’ Christinzio cannot move forward without being knocked back? That the greatest material is born out of emotional trauma? Whilst making his new album, The Last Rotation Of Earth, Christinzio’s relationship with...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You & Brudenell Presents
Lineup

BC Camplight

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

