Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight uses his one-man-band craftsmanship to make confessional lo-fi indie rock. Born in New Jersey and based in Manchester, his songs offer a candid reflection on his mental health and addiction struggles
Is there a curse that says Brian ‘BC Camplight’ Christinzio cannot move forward without being knocked back? That the greatest material is born out of emotional trauma? Whilst making his new album, The Last Rotation Of Earth, Christinzio’s relationship with...
