révise tes classiques By Afrikashine

O'fam
Sun, 7 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From Free
About

Afrikashine présente R.T.C autrement dit >> Révise tes Classiques << !!!

Une ambiance Chill mais on danse !!! Blind test and Party

Le meilleurs du Hip Hop Rnb des années 90- 2000 sera a l'honneur

les classiques Afro du bon dancehall et une touche Amapia...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par AFRIKASHINE.
Venue

O'fam

5-7 cours de l'île louviers 75004 paris, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

