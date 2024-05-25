DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
J Dose es un MC y cantante procedente de Salamanca y residente en Madrid.Empezó su carrera musical con el grupo Los Chicos de la Lluvia.
Gracias a su versatilidad delante de un micro, tanto en letras como skills, JDO ha colaborado con diferentes artistas...
