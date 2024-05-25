DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J Dose

Sala Clamores
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
Selling fast
€20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

J Dose es un MC y cantante procedente de Salamanca y residente en Madrid.Empezó su carrera musical con el grupo Los Chicos de la Lluvia.

Gracias a su versatilidad delante de un micro, tanto en letras como skills, JDO ha colaborado con diferentes artistas...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J. Dose

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.