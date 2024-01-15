DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Noskra FW24 After Party

ARCA
Mon, 15 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Immerse yourself in the vibrant beats of Michael Mills, Vama 3000, and Pasci at Arca's Bistrot in Milan - an intimate setting that allows you to feel the music in every fiber, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

It's going to be a night of non-stop danc...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.