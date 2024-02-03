Top track

Reme

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reme are a London-based band formed by Spanish expats and brits in their hometown. The band’s name is that of Daniel Ruiz’s (vocals, keys, guitar) mother, a Spanish au pair who moved to the 70s London of Wings’ Band on the Run, Elton John’s Honkey Chateau,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Spotlight Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reme

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

