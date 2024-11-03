DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eurovision on tour Paris

Casino de Paris
Sun, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
From €49.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eurovision on tour is bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to you!

Experience an unique show full of legends and unforgettable moments from the past 68 editions of the biggest live music show on earth. This is your night to relive memories or be part for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eurodrama Entertainment Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rosa López, THE ROOP, Emmelie de Forest

Venue

Casino de Paris

16 Rue de Clichy, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

