The Bluetones

Kanteena
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBlackpool
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Britpop legends The Bluetones head to Lancaster for an intimate Easter show at Kanteena.

The Bluetones first came to prominence in 1995, when their debut release ‘Are You Blue Or Are You Blind’ broke into the Top 40. The single proved to be the launching...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Revolver Promotions.
Lineup

The Bluetones

Venue

Kanteena

Brewery Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

