BRASHER - Fuck Shades

BRASHER at Rough Trade Bristol

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£7.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FFO: The Bronx, Cancer Bats and Every Time I Die - Brasher have returned after a two year hiatus with their original line up and bunch of new songs (and some old rippers too). This is their first Bristol show since October 2021 and will be a reete ol’ part...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gold Fever, Eat Your Own Head, Brasher

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

