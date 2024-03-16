DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trash Panda, Horse Bitch

The Coast
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Trash Panda began in 2015 as the pet recording project of songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist Patrick Taylor (AKA Lazuli Vane), expanding into a duo then a trio in 2016. Pulling from influences as wide as neopsychedelia, soul, indie rock and pop musi...

U18 requires parent or guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
$
Lineup

Trash Panda

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

