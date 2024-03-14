DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gaz Coombes

Papillon
Thu, 14 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Gaz Coombes

Known as the mischievous frontman of Britpop fourpiece Supergrass, Gaz Coombes creates soundscapes of melodic rock. This shift is most noticeable on his 2018 album World’s Strongest Man, which Uncut described as a “bold, brisk, rather beautiful zip through Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Psych presents... Gaz Coombes + Special Guests

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaz Coombes

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

