Top track

Enough is Never Enough

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Clockworks

The Polar Bear
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsHull
£15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Enough is Never Enough
Got a code?

About

The band weaves pop sensibilities with noisy, post-punk, rock-influenced stylings, with poetic introspection sitting beside witty kitchen sink drama to create something intense but playful.

Formed in Galway and now living in London, their long-awaited deb...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Revolver Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Clockworks

Venue

The Polar Bear

229 Spring Bank, Hull HU3 1LR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.