Young Marco + Meilgaarden / deep creep / Ron Like Hell

Public Records
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
Brooklyn's deep creep — renowned for her singular blend of wonky prog, vintage tech house, and chuggers with attitude — kicks off her 2024 Public Records residency in The Atrium on Sat Feb 24. In the Sound Room, Young Marco is joined by Meilgaarden, reside...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Young Marco, Deep Creep, Ron Like Hell

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

