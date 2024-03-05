DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C’è sempre qualcosa da bere

Mind House
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
ComedyPalermo
€17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Quanti film, canzoni, romanzi, raccontano l’esperienza di una morte sfiorata che si trasforma in una salvifica rinascita? Migliaia.

Quanti spettacoli di stand up comedy?

Questo è il primo.

“C’è sempre qualcosa da bere” racconta in modo satirico e taglie...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Giorgio Montanini

Venue

Mind House

Via San Lorenzo 273, 90146 Palermo città metropolitana di Palermo, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.