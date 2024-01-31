DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Marathon National

The Lower Third
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
£15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a wild Wednesday all in the name of charity.

We’re running the London marathon in April and are fundraising for St John’s Ambulance and The Royal Marsden.

Join us for a night at the races, with live entertainment and a big-shot raffle. Make s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Laura, Sam and Kate
£
The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

