Leap Day Williams Variety Show

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
Join us for an evening of entertainment as we celebrate Cecil County Public Schools. We will be showing our support for our youth and their education. In addition to raising awareness, we will be raising money for the betterment of their education. A fully...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

