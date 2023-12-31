DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Years Eve at ZeyZey

ZeyZey
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyMiami
$168.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ZeyZey Miami: A Miami cultural hub featuring live music, food from local chefs, and a full beverage program serving seasonal craft cocktails, natural wines, and local beer.

Artist Line Up:

9:30PM-12AM: Avi Snow

12AM - 2AM: Sinego

12AM - Late: Alberto K...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avi Snow

Venue

ZeyZey

353 Northeast 61st Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

