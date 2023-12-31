DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ZeyZey Miami: A Miami cultural hub featuring live music, food from local chefs, and a full beverage program serving seasonal craft cocktails, natural wines, and local beer.
Artist Line Up:
9:30PM-12AM: Avi Snow
12AM - 2AM: Sinego
12AM - Late: Alberto K...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.