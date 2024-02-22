DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago: Battle of Bands

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago presents...

Battle of the Bands - A benefit for Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
w/ Common Area Maintenance, Liquidated Damages, Missing Ted, and Skellerjam

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

