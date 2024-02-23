Top track

PLK - Périph

PLK

Zénith de Lille
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLille
From €42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec 1 million d’albums vendus, + de 2,5 milliard de streams, une présence continue au top single et en radio depuis 5 ans, PLK sort « 2069 » son nouveau projet conceptuel, crée en direct avec sa communauté. Les morceaux envahissent les 10 premières places...

Tout public
Présenté par Arachnée Productions
Venue

Zénith de Lille

1 Boulevard Des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France
Doors open6:30 pm

