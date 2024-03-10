DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Goldsmith & East Character Comedy Hour

The Bill Murray
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ben Goldsmith and Chris East are character comedians based in London. Fresh off a sell out show at Camden Fringe (How To Start Your Own Cult), Ben and Chris are now working on their next batch of characters for 2024 in this high energy Work in Progress sho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris East, Ben Goldsmith

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

