DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stardust Album Release w/ Goatroper + Clare Doyle

Icehouse
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR // $22 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees)

Daniel Schiltz has been writing songs since he can remember. His solo endeavor STARDUST is a telling account of the most personal events of the sing...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.