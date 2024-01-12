DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Melbourne llega con todo el poder del surf rock! Este 12 de enero, Sala Vesta, Madrid, será testigo del estreno en vivo de sus nuevos temas, grabados en el icónico Estudio Uno. No te pierdas esta experiencia única con sonidos envolventes y vibraciones que...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.