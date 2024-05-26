Top track

Klone

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KLONE (Unplugged) :

Le surplace est un terme qui n’existe pas chez Klone. Here Comes The Sun et Le Grand Voyage ont démontré combien le groupe était capable de déployer de sublimes atmosphères aériennes et de tisser des toiles sonores hypnotiques, armes u...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Klone

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

