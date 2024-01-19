Top track

Aggregate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Graham Dunning's Mechanical Techno + Lia Mice

IKLECTIK
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aggregate
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Graham Dunning's Mechanical Techno & Lia Mice with The Catastrophone

+ Gareth Main DJ

£10 - IKLECTIK - 19th January 2024

____

Graham Dunning is self-taught as an artist and musician having studied neither discipline academ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Graham Dunning, Lia Mice, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.