DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YACHT LOBSTERS

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 20 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

YACHT LOBSTERS

Soft Rock at it's Tastiest

Thursday, June 20th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

It's the breezy Yacht Rock cool vibe you know and love, fused with stellar vocals, a full horn section and unique elements of NOLA funk, cla...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.