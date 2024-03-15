DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IV and The Strange Band, Possessed By Paul James

Zebulon
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

There are family traditions, and then there is the Williams Family Tradition. Beginning with the legendary Hank Williams, then his son, Hank Jr. and grandson, Hank 3, now the fourth generation of Williams (...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ipsilon, LLC dba Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IV and the Strange Band, Possessed by Paul James

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

