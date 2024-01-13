Top track

Rampue - Inside

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Society of Art w. Rampue Live at Go Beach Club

Go Beach Club
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
DJBarcelona
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rampue - Inside
Got a code?

About

We are still vibrating for the support received at our opening, wonderful the energy and intensity with which the public attended the event, thank you!

We think the best way to thank you for your support is to bring one of the masters of melodictechno to...

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Society of Art.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rampue, Agatha Pher, Moonkiza

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.