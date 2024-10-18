Top track

TAILGUNNER - Guns For Hire

TAILGUNNER

The Underworld
Fri, 18 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
£12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

TAILGUNNER - Guns For Hire
About

TAILGUNNER are here to put British Heavy Metal back on the map! 'Laser Guided Riffs N’ Hooks that Kill' - No apologies, no compromises!

Launching in 2022 the band are a blitzkrieg in the underground, playing two UK headline tours boasting sold out shows a...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Tailgunner
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Battle Born, Tailgunner

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

