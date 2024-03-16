DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Muito Kaballa + Zolatec

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Muito Kaballa is an ensemble based in Cologne that draws its music from a variety of influences. Afrobeat, jazz, soul, hip hop, samba, and rumba are among the sources of their inspiration, creating a unique sound that the band refers to as Hybrid Grooves....

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm

