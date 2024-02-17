DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dish Diaries Presents: Bisexual World

Color Club Tavern
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:30 pm
ComedyChicago
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$10 ticket plus taxes & fees, Doors at 9:00 and show at 9:30

Kristi and Brigid are teaming up with the world famous Neutral Gena and Derry Queen to present: BISEXUAL WORLD!!! What if everyone in the world was a bi girl with a boyfriend? For one night only...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

