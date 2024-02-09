Top track

Reggaeton Party

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The UK's biggest Reggaeton Party is coming back to Manchester and we are so excited!

Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 450+ other Reggaeton lovers in Manchester this February at the legendary Deaf Institute.

Strictly Reggaeton music all night...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

