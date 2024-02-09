DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The UK's biggest Reggaeton Party is coming back to Manchester and we are so excited!
Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 450+ other Reggaeton lovers in Manchester this February at the legendary Deaf Institute.
Strictly Reggaeton music all night...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.