DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Tchoin

PAMELA
Thu, 1 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22

About

A l’abri des regards, le nouveau rendez-vous intimiste de la Tchoin Party. Le collectif présente sa première secret party au Pamela, sassy club de Saint-Germain Les Prés.

Pas de photo / pas de vidéos.

Entry +21 ans.

Dress code : Kinky bitch

Réservé aux plus de 21 ans.
Présenté par le Pamela.
Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

