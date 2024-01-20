Top track

Secondcity

Centre Point
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

House Work X Centre Point join forces once again to welcome Secondcity back to Dublin this January 20th!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Work & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secondcity

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

