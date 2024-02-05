Top track

Cave Diver, Stimmerman, Debbie Dopamine

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 5 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for CAVE DIVER's first show back since 2019, celebrating the first single release since 2020's 'New Visions'!

PLUS: Stimmerman + Debbie Dopamine for a Monday night special of experimental dream pop, indie rock and grungy vibes.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cave Diver, Stimmerman, Debbie Dopamine

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

