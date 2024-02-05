DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for CAVE DIVER's first show back since 2019, celebrating the first single release since 2020's 'New Visions'!
PLUS: Stimmerman + Debbie Dopamine for a Monday night special of experimental dream pop, indie rock and grungy vibes.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.