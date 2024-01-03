DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sound Of Lies + The Quiet Screamers + The Senators!

L'international
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOUND OF LIES

(Paris, FR - Grunge)

Issu de la vibrante scène grunge parisienne, Sound of Lies est un trio électrisant dont les premiers rugissements se font entendre en 2022. Inspirés de groupes tels que Local H et Nirvana, le groupe explosif, composé de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

