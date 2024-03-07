DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spencer Burton

Rivoli
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$33.09
About

Already living quietly in a slow country town, a period of intense world isolation prompted Spencer Burton to leave the city even further behind.

An overload of negative information and fear left him feeling hopeless and uninspired to create music. He sat...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spencer Burton

Venue

Rivoli

334 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

