Vasco Brondi - Un segno di vita Tour

Teatro Auditorium Unical
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRende
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna Vasco Brondi: a tre anni da PAESAGGIO DOPO LA BATTAGLIA, il primo album pubblicato a suo nome dopo la conclusione del progetto Le luci della centrale elettrica, l’artista ha annunciato sui suoi canali una serie di concerti in programma ad aprile 2024...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Be Alternative.
Lineup

Vasco Brondi

Venue

Teatro Auditorium Unical

Via Settimio Severo, 87036 Rende Cosenza, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

