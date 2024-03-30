DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Snowboy and The Latin Section

The Forge
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Is there no stopping Britain’s premier Conguero in his bid for world domination?” Jazzwize Magazine

“The Latin Section are a respectful, joyful conglomeration of Son, Salsa and Mambo which takes Afro Cuban music forward” The Times

"The Beatles of the Ma...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
Snowboy & The Latin Section

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

