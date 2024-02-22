DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble

Zebulon
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kahil El’Zabar is a world class musician and composer. He has curated major art/music/fashion driven events for people of all different ages and cultures. In addition, Kahil is a part of various contemporary jazz...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kahil El'Zabar

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

