BODY BAG NYE w Xaviersobased & Mother Cell

The End
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🐉🐉🐉 B⃨O⃨D⃨Y⃨ B⃨A⃨G⃨ N⃨Y⃨E⃨ 2K23 ⇿ 2K24 🐉🐉🐉

✶ ✶ ✶ 𝕴𝕸𝕸𝕰𝕽𝕾𝕴𝖁𝕰 𝕰𝖃𝕻𝕰𝕽𝕴𝕰𝕹𝕮𝕰 ✶ ✶ ✶

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mother Cell, zayguapkid, phreshboyswag and 7 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

