DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

psykhi, Unlucky, Salomé Wu

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Flashback Records Loves 2024

Taking over 3 Tuesdays in January with some brand new acts we love for 2024

Week 1: The Orchestra (For Now) / Sunglasz Vendor / Mary

Week 2: Pem / Nina Winderlind / Body Orchestra

Week 3: Psykhi / Unlucky / Salomé Wu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flashback Records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Salomé Wu, Unlucky, psykhi

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

