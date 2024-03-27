Top track

MAS - Sonntagsdate

MAS - Tour 2024

Häkken
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
€19.89

MAS - Sonntagsdate
Der Basler Künstler MAS kombiniert Deutschrap-Texte mit Techno, Funk und UK GarageBeats. Er versteht sich jedoch nicht nur als Rapper, sondern ebenso als Songwriter. Der 23-jährige, mit Skimaske und auffälliger weißen Raver-Brille, sorgt seit Anfang 2022 k...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Byte.FM, RBK Fusion, Grossstatttraum & OHA! Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

