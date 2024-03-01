Top track

I'm A Girl You Can Hold IRL

ML Buch + Astrid Sonne

The White Hotel
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The White Hotel {presents}

ML Buch / Astrid Sonne

~

It was all there in the night. The music. That hotel. What I once thought was an unfillable need for tenderness had been filled. It was all there in the night. The music. That hotel. A void avoided.

~

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The White Hotel.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Astrid Sonne, ML Buch

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

