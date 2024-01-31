Top track

IVW: Kickboy + Shrimp Eyes + more tba

Sebright Arms
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kickboy live at Sebright Arms for Independent Venue Week with special guests Shrimp Eyes + more tba!

KickBoy are a South London milk-punk band who play music that goes beep-boop skrrrt doof doof doof hnngyeaahhh weeeooo "yeehaw"

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Kickboy, Shrimp Eyes

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

