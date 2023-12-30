Top track

Shoo-In

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Hotel Vegas
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
Selling fast
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shoo-In
Got a code?

Event information

We are spending New Year's Eve EVE with da boys‼️ Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol with the doom wop is the perfect lil metal party to warm up our insides before NYE. Champagne toast at midnight. 🥂 Save the date & buy your tix for December 30th‼️ ✦✧

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.