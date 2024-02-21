DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spring Day: Exvangelical (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As seen on BBC's Live at the Apollo, American transplant Spring Day provides dark comedy for nice people. Spring joined a Christian cult at 13-years-old and left 13 years later but she’s never talked about it on stage before, because she thought you heathe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spring Day

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.