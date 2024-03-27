DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaleida

Artheater
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsKöln
€26.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kaleida are the transatlantic duo whose darkly mystic soundworld finds glimmers of hope in the disquiet.

Spanning an ocean, the pair have nurtured a long-distance partnership that withstands the shifting patterns of life. They first formed in 2013 when a...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
Lineup

Kaleida

Venue

Artheater

Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

